Police looking for man accused of stealing money from washing machines at local laundromat

ELIZABETH BOROUGH, Pa. — Elizabeth Borough police are looking for a man they say was caught on surveillance video breaking into washing machines and stealing money.

According to Elizabeth Borough Police Chief Bill Sombo, the man was seen stealing all the money from the machine.

Chief Sombo said the man stole the money in front of his kids. Other people were also inside the laundromat at the time of the theft.

If you have information on this incident, you’re asked to contact Elizabeth Borough police.

