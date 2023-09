MONACA, Pa. — A new Burlington store will open in Center Township this fall.

According to a news release, the store will open along Wagner Road in the Township Marketplace shopping center.

The new location is hiring employees, and you can apply by clicking here.

An exact opening date has not been announced.

