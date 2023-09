PITTSBURGH — A local man says he lost his life savings to an elaborate tech scam where crooks gained access to his computer.

According to the FBI, hundreds in our area have reported this type of scheme, losing millions of dollars altogether.

learn more about this scary strategy and how to protect your money.

