New York man arrested over accusations he trafficked 450,000 doses of fentanyl into Pennsylvania

PITTSBURGH — A New York man was arrested over accusations he trafficked over nine kilograms, or 450,000 doses of fentanyl, among other drugs, into Pennsylvania.

Attorney General Michelle Henry said Yan Carlos Pichardo Cepeda, 27, was arrested Thursday in Pittsburgh by agents in her office at Allegheny County law enforcement officials. He’s charged with felony counts of possession with intent to deliver and related offenses.

“Thanks to strong collaboration between law enforcement agencies, an alarming amount of potentially deadly fentanyl was taken off of Pennsylvania streets,” Henry said. “These poisons destroy lives and devastate communities. I’m grateful for partnerships with law enforcement agencies that increase our abilities to halt trafficking operations and hold predatory dealers accountable for the role they play in fueling the opioid epidemic.”

Officers saw Cepeda when he arrived in Pittsburgh from New York on a bus, according to a criminal complaint. The attorney general’s office says he had a backpack and a suitcase and went out of his way to avoid interacting with police and K-9 Arko. Agents approached Cepeda, who consented to a search of his backpack. In the bag, agents found a kilogram of fentanyl. Another search after Cepeda was in custody uncovered even more narcotics.

A criminal complaint alleges in total, Cepeda had 10 kilograms of fentanyl and over 100 grams of crack cocaine between the two bags. The value of those drugs amounts to over $1.7 million.

“This is the third major drug arrest in the past several months in downtown Pittsburgh. The task force members have also been involved in seven other meaningful drug interventions in the area. The drugs like these, being taken off the streets in Pittsburgh, are responsible for two deaths a day in Allegheny County,” Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen A. Zappala, Jr. said. “I’d again like to express my thanks to our partners in this most recent arrest – the Attorney General, Port Authority Police, West Mifflin Police Department and Monroeville Police Department.”

The case will be prosecuted by the Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office.

