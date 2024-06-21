New Castle man charged after machete assault, police say

NEW CASTLE, Pa. — A New Castle man is facing charges after police said he allegedly attacked another man with a machete after a drug deal gone wrong.

Officers were dispatched to the area of China Banquet at around 5:15 p.m. on Tuesday.

The victim was found to have a large laceration to his left side under his rib, court documents said.

According to the criminal complaint, the victim initially told responding officers that he did not know who attacked him, but later stated that his name was Tom. He said he didn’t want to file charges against him.

The day after the assault, the victim contacted police and said a man named Thomas Funk was the one who attacked him.

The victim told officers where Funk lived and said that he had purchased methamphetamine from him before this, but it was “junk dope,” the complaint said. He went to Funk’s apartment to “make it right” by exchanging with him for legitimate narcotics, but Funk refused and punched him in the face.

The victim allegedly took narcotics and tried to leave the apartment, but felt like he got punched in the mid-section. He realized he was bleeding from being cut with a machete and ran from the building to the China Banquet.

Funk was taken into custody at his apartment, where police found the machete and suspected methamphetamine. He told police the victim pushed his way into his apartment and demanded all of his money or he would stab him with a screwdriver. He told police he swung the machete at the victim in self defense.

Funk is charged with aggravated assault and possession with intent to deliver.

