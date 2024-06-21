2 people, including teenager, charged in Homestead shooting

HOMESTEAD, Pa. — A man and a teenager are facing charges in connection to a shooting in Homestead in early June.

Emergency crews were called to the 300 block of East 18th Avenue at 8:45 p.m. on June 3.

Once on scene, first responders found a man who had been shot multiple times in the chin area and the hand. He was taken to a local hospital in critical but stable condition.

According to the criminal complaint, surveillance video shows two males walking in the area of the shooting. The victim is also seen on a different surveillance camera walking in the same area.

Multiple gunshots are heard and the victim is seen running for cover, the complaint said.

The shooters are seen running from the area after the shots were fired. One has a firearm in his hoodie pocket, while the other has a gun visible in his right hand, court documents said.

Detectives made contact with two people sitting on a porch about a minute walk away from the crime scene. According to the complaint, they denied involvement in the shooting, but the same clothes the shooters were wearing in the surveillance video was found in the house they were sitting in front of.

One of the people, identified as Joseph Mickens, 17, was wearing an electronic home monitoring device that had been powered down since March. He was taken into custody, fitted with a new EHM and released.

The other person, Terell Blanks, 27, has been arrested eight times since 2021 and is active on PA State Probation and Parole until October 2026, court documents said.

Both Mickens and Blanks are prohibited from having a gun, the complaint said.

There are currently warrants out for their arrests.

