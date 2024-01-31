New exhibit celebrating Steelers history now open at Pro Football Hall of Fame

CANTON, Ohio — A Steeler wing to the Hall of Fame!

Franco Harris’ words are officially a reality in Canton.

“Six Vince Lombardi trophies, six NFL Super Bowl Championship rings, and 27 bronze busts on display for the first time ever under one roof,” Jon Kendle, the Hall of Fame Vice President of Archives and Exhibits detailed.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame opened “A Legacy Forged in Black and Gold,” a new temporary exhibit highlighting the history of the Steelers franchise.

“They have such a rich history and you know an organization that really does it the right way,” said Kendle.

It has fans from Pittsburgh across the country flocking to Canton.

“Just feeling that history and then walking through, having the history of football and then seeing how the Steelers played that role in the football, the team I love and a sport I love,” Steelers fan Kathleen Pravlik said.

It isn’t just the Super Bowl memorabilia. Pieces from iconic moments in Steelers history span multiple rooms of the Hall,

“We have a Rooney legacy case,” said Kendle. “We’ve got, you know a case that that is really Franco Harris heavy. Bill Nunn, you know, having his binoculars in our collection I think is a really cool piece.”

One piece in particular is catching a whole lot of eyes - Jack Lambert’s shoe from 1983, a few years before he retired.

“I can’t believe how big it is, and then how they had it taped just to protect his toe,” said Pravlik.

“It’s a shoe and it’s got a bunch of padding on that toe,” added Kendle.

And for those who trek to Canton to take the display all in -- there’s one phrase that can be heard anywhere you turn: Go Steelers!

