2 families encouraged to leave homes due to Moon Township landslide

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Two Moon Township families were encouraged to leave their homes because of a landslide.

Landslides are impacting two roads in the area, one is along Purdy Road and another along Beaver Grade Road.

For weeks, the hillside along Beaver Grade Road has been crumbling.

Homeowners said they have lost 10 to 15 feet from their backyards.

Tuesday, the township told two homeowners that it would be in their best interest to relocate after recent soil testing indicated the situation was getting worse.

“Today they determined that these two properties should leave just as a cautionary thing they are not being evacuated but we just feel it’s safer to go because the ground is still moving,” Township Supervisor Jim Vitale said.

We asked Vitale who is responsible for the damage. He said the expense of the repairs would fall on the homeowners.

Wednesday, the township is hosting a meeting for residents to ask questions.

