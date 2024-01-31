SWAT called after reports of man with gun near Oakland hospital and university

PITTSBURGH — A SWAT team was called to Oakland overnight after a report of a man with gun.

This happened just before midnight on Halket Street, near UPMC Magee Women’s Hospital and Carlow University.

Officers searched a parking garage, going floor by floor, as well as the SkyVue Apartments.

Police said they did not find anything and deemed the area safe.

