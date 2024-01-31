Local

SWAT called after reports of man with gun near Oakland hospital and university

By WPXI.com News Staff

Halket Street SWAT Incident

PITTSBURGH — A SWAT team was called to Oakland overnight after a report of a man with gun.

This happened just before midnight on Halket Street, near UPMC Magee Women’s Hospital and Carlow University.

Officers searched a parking garage, going floor by floor, as well as the SkyVue Apartments.

Police said they did not find anything and deemed the area safe.

We’re following the developments in this story from the Breaking News Desk on Channel 11 Morning News.

