New game show studio venue coming to Millvale (photos)

MILLVALE, Pa. — A new entertainment venue is soon to open in Millvale next to the Grist House Craft Brewery.

The venue, called Playground Dropout, is the brainchild of Corey Deasy, known for previously opening Lumberjaxes Axe Throwing locations and Escape Room Pittsburgh to the region, and co-founders Matt Peyton and Jack Welsh.

Playground Dropout will bring together three unlikely activities in one venue — axe throwing, indoor ice curling and game shows.

