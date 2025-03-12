Local

New K9 joins Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office

By WPXI.com News Staff
PITTSBURGH — A new K9 is joining the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office.

Jaeger, a 1-year-old German Shepherd from Jessen, Germany is the newest member of the force.

He will work alongside Deputy Eric Quatman on patrols and find explosives and guns.

His resume shows time spent in Wapakoneta, Ohio where he began his training to be an officer.

The addition of Jaeger comes after K9 Woody retired from the service last week.

