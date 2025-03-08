K9 Woody retires after 8 years of service with Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office

PITTSBURGH — The Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office is celebrating a job well done for one of its K9s.

K9 Woody is retiring after eight years of work. He is a 50-50 Belgian Malinois and Shepherd mix who joined the force with Deputy Eric Quatman in 2017.

Woody helped arrest fugitives and find discarded weapons used in violent crimes.

His colleagues said he was also a community ambassador who spent a lot of time meeting with children and other residents.

“I am extremely grateful for and proud of the body of work that Woody put together over his career,” said Sheriff Kraus. “He and Eric have been a perfect match and Woody’s contributions to the safety of the residents of this county are too numerous to mention.”

Officials said he will now live a life of leisure with naps and playtime.

