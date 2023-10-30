New Kids on the Block making stop in Pittsburgh area in 2024

It’s going to be a magic summer when New Kids on the Block comes to town.

The popular boy band from the 80s will be “Hangin Tough” at the Pavilion at Star Lake on Wednesday, June 19, with Paula Abdul and DJ Jazzy Jeff.

New Kids On The Block: Magic Summer Tour 2024 w/

Presale tickets for the Magic Summer Tour will be available at noon on Thursday with code BACKSTAGE). General sale starts at 10 a.m. Friday.

