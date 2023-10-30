Local

New Kids on the Block making stop in Pittsburgh area in 2024

By Natalie Reid Miller, WPXI-TV

NKOTB New Kids On The Block In Concert - Las Vegas, NV LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 25: (L-R) Singers Danny Wood, Donnie Wahlberg, Joey McIntyre, Jordan Knight and Jonathan Knight of New Kids on the Block perform during a stop of the Mixtape Tour at the Mandalay Bay Events Center on May 25, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) (Ethan Miller)

It’s going to be a magic summer when New Kids on the Block comes to town.

The popular boy band from the 80s will be “Hangin Tough” at the Pavilion at Star Lake on Wednesday, June 19, with Paula Abdul and DJ Jazzy Jeff.

New Kids On The Block: Magic Summer Tour 2024 w/

Presale tickets for the Magic Summer Tour will be available at noon on Thursday with code BACKSTAGE). General sale starts at 10 a.m. Friday.

