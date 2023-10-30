1 person in custody after robbery on IUP campus, officer fires shot while responding

INDIANA, Pa. — One person is in custody after a robbery on IUP’s campus.

The robbery happened at 9:40 p.m. Sunday near Miller Stadium.

A representative from the university said a campus police officer fired a shot while responding to the incident.

In an alert sent to students, the university said the suspect was immediately taken into custody after the robbery.

No one was injured.

Police say there is no threat to the campus.

Students are asked to avoid the area as the investigation continues.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

