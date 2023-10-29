Man pistol-whipped during armed robbery in Pittsburgh neighborhood

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are investigating after a man was robbed at gunpoint overnight in Pittsburgh’s Shadyside neighborhood.

Pittsburgh Public Safety officials say officers responded to the 300 block of Morewood Ave. around 12:45 a.m. for reports of an armed robbery.

Officers found the victim, a man in his early 20s, on the sidewalk.

According to police, the victim was walking home when a man approached him and demanded he surrender valuables. Police say the suspect also fired several shots into the air.

After the victim complied with the suspect’s demands, police say the suspect pistol-whipped him over the head.

The victim had facial lacerations and a potential head injury, so he was taken to a hospital for evaluation.

University of Pittsburgh police, in an emergency alert, identified the suspect as a Black man in his early 20s or early 30s. He has long hair and was last seen wearing all black clothing. He left the scene in a black car of unknown make or model with a woman in the driver seat.

Anyone with information should contact Pittsburgh police.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group