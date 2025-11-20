New York firm Midwood approved to add more than 450 apartments to Strip District riverfront

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh’s next major riverfront development has the green light to go forward.

The Pittsburgh Planning Commission voted Tuesday to approve Midwood Investment & Development in its ambitious proposal to demolish the long-time refrigerated warehouse of Consumer Fresh Produce in order to build two new riverfront apartment buildings with plans for retail space for a new grocery store.

In response to a question many Strip District residents would likely want to know most, Midwood Senior Vice President Scott Hayner told the commission, “we don’t have a signed commitment” yet with a grocery store.

He added, “we’ve been in conversion with several grocery stores” and “there’s definitely high interest.”

The vote was unanimous with one abstention by commissioner Rachel O’Neill.

