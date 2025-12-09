No ‘ongoing danger’ identified after gun threat made toward middle school, area superintendent says

An area school district has notified community members of a threat to bring a gun to school.

A letter from Belle Vernon Area School District Superintendent Dr. Timothy Glasspool says a Safe2Say report indicated a middle school student made a threat to bring a gun to school on Dec. 9 while riding Bus 24 home on Monday afternoon.

Glasspool says Pennsylvania State Police went to the student’s home on Monday night and spoke with the family about the threat. The investigation is ongoing alongside investigators from the Rostraver Township Police Department.

At this point, Glasspool says law enforcement has not identified any ongoing danger to students or staff.

“The safety of our students is our highest priority,” the letter says in part. “We take all potential threats seriously and will continue to maintain open communication with families and law enforcement, provide a secure learning environment for all students, and respond promptly and thoroughly to any safety concerns.”

Glasspool reminds parents and guardians that all middle school students pass through metal detectors each day as part of the district’s layered security measures.

