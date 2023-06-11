Local

No team in college football has landed more commitments than Pitt Football so far

PITTSBURGH — As has quickly become the norm with Pat Narduzzi, Pitt football is doing some serious recruiting in the month of June.

With the second weekend of official visits wrapping up today, at the time of this story, five players have made verbal commitments this morning while going through their exit interview with Narduzzi. This comes after last weekend when five ‘Pat Signals’ were released.

That means in the last two weekends, Pitt has gotten ten verbal commitments. Keep in mind, seven of these haven’t been made public yet.

