Off-duty Pittsburgh police officer bitten by dog, taken to hospital

PITTSBURGH — A dog bit an off-duty Pittsburgh police officer on Thursday.

A Pittsburgh Public Safety spokesperson said crews were called to the intersection of E. Woodford Avenue and Hazeldell Street for reports of an off-duty officer who had been bitten.

The officer had puncture wounds on their left calf and medics took them to a hospital in stable condition.

Police said the dog’s owner took the animal back into their home.

Animal Care and Control is working to make contact with them.

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