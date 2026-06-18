State police offer $5K reward for info leading to arrest of local man facing child sex charges

Pennsylvania State Police are offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to a local man’s arrest.

PSP says Matthew Gabriel Barth, 43, is wanted on multiple charges:

Rape of a child

Sexual assault

Statutory sexual assault

Involuntary deviant sexual intercourse with a child

Aggravated indecent assault of a child

Indecent assault of a person less than 13 years of age

Indecent exposure

Corruption of minors

Photographing, filming and/or depicting sex acts

Barth’s last known address was 475 Lively Road, Eighty Four, PSP says. He is known to frequent Washington, Bentleyville, Brownsville, Belle Vernon, Donora and Pittsburgh.

Barth is described as 6 feet tall, weighing around 200 pounds and having brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Barth’s location is asked to contact Pennsylvania State Police Washington by calling 724-223-5200 or by calling the PSP Tips Toll-Free Line at 1-800-472-8477. Click here to submit a tip online.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group