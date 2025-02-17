Ohio woman accused of trying to bring gun through Pittsburgh International Airport without license

An Ohio woman is accused of trying to bring a gun she did not have a license for through a checkpoint at the Pittsburgh International Airport.

Allegheny County Police said they were called to the airport at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday.

TSA workers told them Rachel Scott-Roth, 44, of Belmont, Ohio, had a gun in her carry-on bag at the main security checkpoint.

Police said she did not have a valid concealed carry permit.

The FBI was brought in to help investigate.

Anyone who tries to bring a gun through an airport security checkpoint could receive fines of up to $10,000. Repeat offenders could be fined up to $13,910.

