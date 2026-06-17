One Steelers rookie has yet to sign contract

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com

The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed nine of their 10 draft picks. The lone draft pick that has not signed yet is third-round pick Drew Allar.

Allar participated in the Steelers’ entire offseason program, so it’s not something to worry about. The two sides will eventually come to an agreement before training camp starts in late July. In 2023, cornerback Joey Porter Jr. did not officially sign his rookie deal until July 25, which was a day before players were required to report for training camp.

Allar, who stands at 6-foot-5, 228 pounds, was an All-Big Ten honorable mention in 2024, leading Penn State to the College Football Playoff semifinals while passing for 3,327 yards, 24 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

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