Online trend has local family shopping to make snow ice cream

CANONSBURG, Pa. — The heavy snow and frigid temperatures on Sunday didn’t stop some people from running errands.

Normally, you’d see people making a run for paper towels or toilet paper before the storm, but a Channel 11 crew saw a steady stream of customers at the Canonsburg Giant Eagle Sunday afternoon.

Danielle and Sadie Marinski were on the hunt for ingredients to make — of all things — ice cream!

“It’s a TikTok trend,” Sadie Marinski said. “Everyone’s making ice cream in the snow cause it’s so cold out.”

Giant Eagle closed all of its stores at 4 p.m. on Sunday. The company said in a statement that they plan to reopen on Monday.

