Mad dash to grocery stores begins ahead of major snowstorm

MILLVALE, Pa. — With the winter storm just days away, the mad dash for supplies has begun.

Local grocery stores are packed with shoppers stocking up on essentials.

“We know it’s going to get crazy. It always does,” John Mullins said. He’s the store manager at the Shop ‘n Save in Millvale.

“Some of the people are trying to get ahead of it.”

We saw crowded aisles and full carts.

“It’s more packed than usual,” one man said.

Dorothy Burn has been shopping at the store for more than fifty years.

She says she lives at the end of a long driveway and has no plans to leave once the snow starts falling.

“There’s a big snow coming,” she said. “Everybody’s thinking the same thing.”

The most popular items fit the stereotype.

“Of course, you know, it’s the bread and milk,” Mullins said. “But the milk does well. Meat case does a lot better. You sell a lot of dairy, eggs.”

Despite the forecast, shoppers we spoke to say they’re not worried.

“I have a generator. I have food. I’ll get through,” Gary Phillips said. “I’ll just stay hunkered down.”

Some, like Dorothy, are even excited.

“I love it. If I can be in, looking out the window and watching it, it’s beautiful.”

Mullins says he expects Saturday to be the busiest shopping day.

