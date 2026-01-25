Giant Eagle, Market District locations closing early due to winter weather conditions

Giant Eagle announced that they will be closing all of its corporate Giant Eagle and Market District locations early Sunday due to winter weather conditions.

All locations will close at 4 p.m.

The company released the following statement regarding the closing:

“We at Giant Eagle are extremely appreciative of all our Team Members who helped ensure our communities received the grocery staples they needed to feed themselves and their families this past week. All Giant Eagle locations opened for business as scheduled this morning and all have seen small, but steady flows of customers coming in to pick up needed items

“With the safety of customers and Team Members top of mind, we have made the decision to close all Giant Eagle and Market District locations at 4 p.m. today. We intend to reopen stores for normal business hours tomorrow.”

