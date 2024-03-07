Over $2,000 in cigarettes stolen from Greene County store; suspects considered armed, dangerous

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are looking for two people they say stole over $2,000 worth of cigarettes and hundreds in cash from a Greene County convenience store.

State police said the suspects entered the BFS Foods store on Jefferson Road in Jefferson Township at around 5 a.m. on Feb. 29.

The suspects had a gun and were wearing face masks and gloves. One of the suspects was also wearing a brown fur-lined hat.

State police said the suspects stole a large amount of cigarette cartons, totaling $2,129.05. They also got away with $220 in cash.

The suspects are known to be armed and dangerous and may be traveling in a dark colored vehicle, state police said.

