Duquesne mother charged in death of her baby now accused of assaulting 4-year-old daughter

DUQUESNE, Pa. — A Duquesne mother accused of killing her baby is facing more charges for allegedly assaulting her 4-year-old.

>> Duquesne mother charged with homicide in death of 3-month-old son

Alisha Parker’s 3-month-old baby died in early January. He was found in a bedroom unconscious and “stiff to the touch and purple in color.”

Court documents say she hit her daughter on the same night.

A witness told police the child had white foam around her mouth and multiple scratches on her face.

The girl reportedly told the witness that her “mommy hurt her head” and hurt the baby.

Police said Parker had been drinking tequila that night.

Parker has been in the Allegheny County Jail since January. She is now charged with aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of children and recklessly endangering another person, in addition to existing charges in connection to her baby’s death.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group