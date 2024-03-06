Pittsburgh-area bear attack survivor speaks out from hospital bed

PITTSBURGH — A woman, who was attacked by a bear in Butler Township, spoke out from her hospital bed in Pittsburgh on Wednesday.

Lee Ann Galante recounted the experience few can say they’ve survived.

On Channel 11 News at 5 p.m., she shares more about her terrifying experience.

She had let her dog out around 8:30 p.m. without knowing there were four black bears outside -- a mama and her three cubs. She then heard the commotion, went back outside and saw the adult bear near her bird feeder that was knocked down.

Galante then tried to desperately get her small dog, Smoky, into the house when she was knocked to the ground.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW





©2024 Cox Media Group