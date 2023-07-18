PA Turnpike Commission approves 5% toll increase for 2024

The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission approved a 5% toll increase for 2024 for the entire toll-highway system.

It will take effect on Jan. 7, 2024.

With the increase, the most-common toll for a passenger vehicle will increase from $1.80 to $1.90 for E-ZPass customers and from $4.40 to $4.70 for Toll By Plate customers.

The most-common toll for a Class-5 tractor-trailer will increase from $14.40 to $15.20 for E-ZPass and from $29.40 to $30.90 for Toll By Plate. After the increase is applied, E-ZPass and Toll By Plate rates for passenger and commercial vehicles will round up to the nearest dime.

“As in previous years, the PTC is obligated to raise rates annually as part of its legislative mandate to provide PennDOT supplemental funding for transit systems around the state as outlined by Act 44 of 2007,” said PA Turnpike CEO Mark Compton in a news release. “While these payments were once $450 million a year, they have been reduced to $50 million annually. However, our organization had to borrow to make those payments, which total nearly $8 billion.”

Because the Act-44 funding plan required borrowing by means of 30-year bonds, the PTC is obligated to increase tolls annually through at least 2053. The 5% toll-rate increase continues the commission’s planned, multi-year reduction in annual increase rates with a goal of getting to 3% in 2028, according to the commission.

“We recognize that our customers pay a premium when they choose to travel on the PA Turnpike,” Compton said. “In return, we endeavor to provide a dependable, premium experience that gets our customers safely to their destinations in a timely fashion.”

According to the commission, they ended the fiscal year 2023 with estimated actual expenses that were roughly 15% below budget.

E-ZPass drivers pay the lowest rates, saving nearly 60% compared to the Toll By Plate rates. To learn more, visit https://www.paturnpike.com.

