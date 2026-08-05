Park rangers meet with community members during National Night Out in Frick Park

PITTSBURGH — Tents were set up around Frick Park, where games and activities were available for families as part of National Night Out.

National Night Out events are being held all over the country, including in several neighborhoods in the Pittsburgh area.

The goal of the event is to build partnerships between police and communities to get to know each other, so that people trust the officers who work in their communities.

Each Pittsburgh zone hosted its own event. Some of those include block parties, cookouts, games and public safety demonstrations.

In Frick Park, park rangers spoke to the community members about what they do each day to keep people safe when they visit the park.

“We cherish those moments often times we do get busy, but this is one of those times we have extra officers working and there are a lot of great events and we can build those relationships,” Zone Four Commander Stephen Vinansky said.

The Frick Park event wrapped up at around 7 p.m.

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