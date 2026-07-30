Parkway East overnight ramp closures to begin next week

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced a nightly ramp closure on eastbound I-376 starting Monday, weather permitting.

The closure at the Edgewood exit toward South Braddock Avenue will facilitate bridge and roadway reconstruction work in Allegheny County.

The work is a component of a $100 million betterment project that stretches from the Commercial Street Bridge to the Monroeville interchange. The initiative focuses on resurfacing the interstate and interchange ramps through the boroughs of Edgewood and Swissvale.

Closures on the eastbound I-376 off-ramp to Edgewood toward South Braddock Avenue will occur nightly from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. as needed through late October.

While the ramp toward South Braddock Avenue closes, the ramp toward Swissvale will remain open for travelers. PennDOT has posted a detour directing motorists to take the Swissvale ramp, turn left onto Monongahela Avenue and follow it to the intersection with South Braddock Avenue.

The broader betterment effort involves bridge preservation work on 20 different structures throughout the corridor. These maintenance activities include painting, approach slab replacement and various concrete repairs.

Construction crews are also performing extensive drainage updates and installing a full concrete median barrier. Safety improvements include a full highway lighting replacement from the Edgewood interchange to the Pennsylvania Turnpike interchanges.

Officials are coordinating these efforts with other regional construction work, such as the Commercial Street Bridge Replacement. This coordination included the closure for bridge demolition and the lateral slide of the new bridge.

The entire Parkway East betterment project is expected to reach completion in the spring of 2028.

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