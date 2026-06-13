Part of the Great Allegheny Passage is closing while contractors address rockfall hazards

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — A month-long closure of a segment of the Great Allegheny Passage starts in July.

The Regional Trail Corporation says part of the Great Allegheny Passage in West Mifflin will close starting the evening of July 9 for safety scaling.

The closure, located between the Whitaker flyover and the Port Perry flyover, is expected to last approximately 28 days to address rockfall hazards near milepost 137 of the trail.

Officials say this segment of the Great Allegheny Passage, situated below Kennywood Park and SR 837, has experienced several rockfalls and landslides over the years. Scaling is a process designed to remove loose or unstable material that could dislodge, acting as periodic maintenance for slopes with potential rockfall hazards.

Mark Place, president of the Regional Trail Council Board, understands the closure of such a popular trail impacts nearby communities, but says it’s necessary.

“The Great Allegheny Passage is an important economic generator that attracts over a million people a year to this region and any closure affects the trail towns and businesses along it,” Place said. He added that “This work is necessary to reduce the risks to trail users while we continue to work toward funding a long-term solution.”

To reduce the impact on trail users, the Great Allegheny Passage Conservancy has arranged a licensed shuttle service to transport GAP travelers between Homestead and Duquesne.

Bill’s Car Service, an Allegheny County-based company, will provide the shuttle, operating daily from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., starting July 10. The service will run until Aug. 6, or earlier if the project finishes ahead of schedule. The fee is $20 per person, with cash preferred, though credit cards are accepted. The Great Allegheny Passage Conservancy will subsidize any additional costs incurred.

On the eastern side, the shuttle will use the official, GAP-branded trail access area at 20 Library Place, Duquesne, Pa. 15110, near mile marker 135.3.

On the western end, the shuttle will use the official, GAP-branded trail access area at the Waterfront, located at 191 East Waterfront Drive, Homestead, Pa. 15120, near mile marker 140.5.

A one-way trip is anticipated to take between 16 and 20 minutes. The service will be first-come, first-served, with slight deviations to accommodate families.

The Regional Trail Corporation has collaborated with various engineering groups to assess the trail, identify solutions, determine remediation costs and plan the way forward. The total estimated cost for long-term repairs and remediation is approximately $8 million. To date, the RTC has secured $4.3 million in funding for the landslide project.

This funding has allowed the RTC to perform safety scaling in 2025, alongside planning, engineering and permitting for the long-term remediation solution. The public and private funds will also cover the cost of the current scaling project, with remaining funds allocated to Phase One of remediation.

Organizations, companies, or groups interested in financially supporting the RTC or this project can contact the RTC at rtcslideproject@gmail.com or visit its website at regionaltrailcorp.org.

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