Part of I-79 to close in Butler County for crash reconstruction

PITTSBURGH — Part of I-79 in Butler County is closing on Tuesday for crash reconstruction.

PennDOT is shutting down I-79 north between Exit 83: Route 528/Evans City and Exit 87: Route 68/Zelienople at 2 p.m.

Officials say this is so Pennsylvania State Police can perform a crash reconstruction. It wasn’t immediately clear what incident is being investigated.

The northbound lanes are expected to be closed for 30 minutes, and drivers are encouraged to take alternate routes since delays are anticipated.

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