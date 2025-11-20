Paws Across Pittsburgh launches another 24/7 outdoor microchip scanning station

PITTSBURGH — Paws Across Pittsburgh has partnered with Allegheny City Brewing to launch a second free, 24/7 outdoor microchip scanning station on Pittsburgh’s North Side.

The new microchip scanner is installed just outside Allegheny City Brewing, a dog-friendly brewery known for its community involvement. This initiative aims to provide an easy and accessible way for residents to help reunite lost pets with their families at any time.

“Dogs are such a big part of our taproom and our neighborhood,” Allegheny City Brewing shared. “We’re excited to help provide a simple tool that can get lost pets home faster. Being able to offer it 24/7 makes it even more valuable for the community.”

The outdoor microchip scanner is mounted at the back of the building, accessible via Emlin Way, in a clearly marked location. Good Samaritans who find a stray dog or cat can quickly scan for a microchip and take immediate steps to reunite the animal with their family—without waiting for a shelter or vet clinic to open.

Paws Across Pittsburgh installed its first microchip scanning station in front of its rescue house located at 413E. 6th Ave in Tarentum. The organization continues to expand these free scanning stations across the region with the goal of empowering local neighborhoods to help reduce the number of pets entering shelters.

“We’re incredibly grateful to Allegheny City Brewing for embracing this project,” said Paws Across Pittsburgh. “Partnerships like this strengthen communities and help lost pets get home where they belong.”

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group