Paws Across Pittsburgh installs 24/7 microchip scanner for lost dogs

TARENTUM, Pa. — Paws Across Pittsburgh has installed a 24/7 microchip scanner to help reunite lost dogs with their families quickly and safely.

The scanner, located at 413 E. 6th Avenue in Tarentum, allows anyone who finds a lost dog to check for a microchip immediately, without having to wait for a shelter or veterinary clinic to open. Once scanned, the microchip number can be entered into a national database to help identify the pet’s owner and bring them home faster.

“This is another way we’re working to support our community and reduce the number of lost dogs entering shelters,” said Jackie Armour, President of Paws Across Pittsburgh.

The scanner is camera-protected for security and is simple to use, with instructions provided on-site.

Paws Across Pittsburgh encourages all pet owners to make sure their dogs are microchipped and that their contact information is up to date in the national registry. Microchips are one of the most reliable forms of identification and can make the difference between a dog being lost for hours versus weeks.

For more information about the microchip scanner, or to learn more about microchipping your pet, visit www.pawsacrosspittsburgh.com or contact info@pawsacrosspittsburgh.com.

