Penguins nominate Bryan Rust for King Clancy Memorial Trophy

PITTSBURGH — Bryan Rust is the Penguins’ nominee for an award that recognizes a player’s leadership qualities and community contributions.

Each NHL team gets to nominate one player for the King Clancy Memorial Trophy, which is presented “to the player who best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community.”

In a post shared on X, formerly Twitter, Sidney Crosby highlights Rust’s leadership.

“With Rusty, you know what you’re getting every single night the way he works and competes. I think especially this last month stretch, or three weeks - when we needed him the most, he just found another level. I think all year he’s brought it every single night, but he elevated his game especially late when we needed him. I think he should feel proud of the season he’s had,” Crosby said.

According to the Penguins Foundation, Rust’s current initiative is called “Seats For Strength.” Through this program, Rust welcomes children to each Penguins home game with VIP tickets and a post-game meet-and-greet. This season’s partner organization is Friends Who Stutter, but he’s also hosted kids from Allegheny Family Network and UPMC Western Behavioral Health’s COOL Zone program.

Rust also has participated in Movember and the NHL’s Moustache Cup for the last seven years. Each year he grows out his mustache and raises awareness and funds for mental health and suicide prevention, prostate cancer and testicular cancer.

The winner is chosen by a committee consisting of Commissioner Gary Betterman, former winners of the King Clancy Memorial Trophy and NHL Foundation Player Award. Committee members consider a nominee’s inspiration, involvement and impact to his community in deciding a winner.

The player with the most votes wins the trophy and earns a $25,000 donation to benefit a charity or charities of his choice. The player is also eligible to elect his club to receive a grant to help organize a special activation related to his humanitarian cause.

