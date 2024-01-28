Penguins send Puustinen, Shea, Ludvig to WBS during break

PITTSBURGH — This story originally appeared on PittsburghHockeyNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Penguins, who are heading into an extended break, on Sunday sent three players to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the American Hockey League — winger Valtteri Puustinen and defenseman Ryan Shea on regular reassignments, and defenseman John Ludvig, who was loaned on a conditioning assignment.

Presumably, Puustinen and Shea are heading to WBS to get playing time while the Penguins are off until Feb. 6 because of a bye week and the All-Star Game weekend.

Puustinen has been playing steadily, but the rookie’s assist Saturday in the Penguins’ 3-2 win over Montreal was his first point in 11 games. He has one goal, eight points in 21 games. After being in the top six, he was moved to the third line recently. However, he has seen time on a revamped top power-play unit the past couple games.

Click here to read the full story from PittsburghHockeyNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group