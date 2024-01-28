Sources: Anthony Saveikis resigns as an Allegheny County District Judge

Anthony Saveikis has resigned as an Allegheny County District Judge, sources tell 11 Investigates.

Saveikis served North Fayette and Findlay Township and had been on paid leave for more than a year.

Sources say Saveikis sent his letter of resignation to the Governor Friday night.

Saveikis’ resignation comes after the Pennsylvania Judicial Conduct Board filed a complaint against him, alleging he violated the rules governing the standards of conduct of magisterial District Judges. The complaint details several incidents with underage teenagers. No charges have been filed against him at this time.

An official reason for the resignation was not given.

Channel 11 has reached out to the Governor’s office and Saveikis’ attorney for comment and is waiting to hear back.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

