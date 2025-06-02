Penn Hills man charged in connection with deadly Monroeville crash

MONROEVILLE, Pa. — Police have charged a Penn Hils man in connection with a crash in Monroeville that killed a woman and hurt three more in 2024.

Allegheny County police say Marcus Alston Sr., 49, was the driver of a Nissan Pathfinder that crashed into the rear of a Toyota Rav 4 around midnight on Nov. 3 on Route 22, William Penn Highway.

According to detectives, Alston’s vehicle was traveling at more than 90 miles per hour when the crash occurred. The posted speed limit there is 35 miles per hour.

RELATED COVERAGE >>> Drivers warn stretch of Rt. 22 in Monroeville is dangerous following several deadly crashes

Both Alston’s vehicle and the Rav 4 had two adult occupants. Police say all four were taken to area hospitals in stable condition. Shiya Young, the passenger in Alston’s vehicle, was pronounced dead.

Detectives say Alston’s blood alcohol content was .233 percent, and he was found to have a suspended driver’s license.

Alston is now facing multiple charges, including homicide by vehicle, homicide by vehicle while DUI, involuntary manslaughter and recklessly endangering another person.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group