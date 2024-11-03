Local

Woman killed, 3 people hurt in late-night Monroeville crash

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com
MONROEVILLE, Pa. — A woman has died after a crash in Monroeville late Saturday evening.

The Allegheny County Police Department says the crash between a Nissan Pathfinder and Toyota Rav 4 happened near midnight in the 3700 block of William Penn Highway.

Police say two people were in each vehicle during the crash. All four were taken to area hospitals, where a woman who was a passenger in the Pathfinder was pronounced dead. The other three occupants are in stable condition.

ACPD says its preliminary investigative information shows both vehicles were traveling west on Willian Penn Highway when the Pathfinder collided with the back of the Rav 4.

Anyone with information about this crash is asked to contact police by calling 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

