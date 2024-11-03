Drivers warn stretch of Rt. 22 in Monroeville is dangerous following several deadly crashes

MONROEVILLE, Pa. — Allegheny County police are investigating a deadly crash along Route 22, William Penn Highway, in Monroeville.

It happened between a Nissan Pathfinder and a Toyota Rav 4 at around midnight in the 3700 block of William Penn Highway. Police say two people were in each vehicle during the crash. All four were taken to area hospitals, where a woman who was a passenger in the Pathfinder was pronounced dead. The other three occupants are in stable condition.

ACPD says its preliminary investigative information shows both vehicles were traveling west on Willian Penn Highway when the Pathfinder collided with the back of the Rav 4.

Drivers in the area say this stretch of Rt. 22 is dangerous.

“They normally drive faster,” said driver Thomas GaldaI think it’s 35 miles an hour or something like that out there and if you drive 35 they’ll pass you like you’re standing still.”

It’s the same area where a motorcyclist was killed in 2017. At the time, Allegheny County police said a cyclist was heading westbound when it hit the side of a vehicle exiting the Bob Evans parking lot.

And in October 2024, a pedestrian was hit and killed by a vehicle in the 4000 block of William Penn Highway.

“Most of the time they don’t put their turn signals on,” said Galdal. “They just slow down or stop and don’t give you a chance to react.”

The Originial Mattress Factory is right next to where two of those fatal crashes occurred. The manager told Channel 11 he has witnessed people drag racing along Route 22 and making illegal turns. His hope is that something can be done to keep another fatal crash from happening again.

Allegheny County police ask anyone who has any information about Saturday’s fatal accident to give them a call.

