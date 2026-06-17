Pennsylvania lawmakers introduce bill that would create pause button for data center development

HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania lawmakers have introduced a bill that would create a pause button on data center development in the Commonwealth.

Rep. Paul Friel (D-26) worked alongside cosponsors Rep. Kyle Donahue (D-113), Rep. Kyle Mullins (D-112) and Rep. Chris Pielli (D-156), Rep. Mandy Steele (D-33), Rep. Carol Hill-Evans (D-95), Rep. Greg Vitali (D-166), Rep. Christina Sappey (D-158) and Rep. Liz Hanbidge (D-61) to introduce H.B. 2496.

The bill would create an 180-day pause that municipalities could implement to amend or repeal parts of land-use ordinances relating to data centers, Friel said.

Lawmakers said they hope the bill will give communities a chance to get ahead of developments that are rolling in faster than they can keep up with.

“This bill gives Pennsylvania officials – who have an extremely tough job right now managing this unprecedented sector growth – the time needed to research, draft and pass comprehensive land-use ordinances updated and fit for data centers,” Friel said. “Data centers are not a customer that all states saw coming. It will allow our local elected supervisors and councilmembers to develop protections for their communities, who face real negative consequences from unchecked development.”

Friel said most municipalities are unable to prohibit specific developments outright, but can use zoning powers to regulate those developments. This is crucial, as communities learn more about the risks that come with data centers. Friel stressed that they use millions of gallons of water, generate noise pollution and create an enormous amount of pressure on power grids, citing that just one data center can rival the electricity of an entire city.

“Municipal officials across Pennsylvania are being asked to make decisions about massive data center developments without having the tools, information or local regulations in place to properly evaluate them,” Donahue said. “This legislation gives communities the opportunity to take a brief pause, gather the facts, engage residents and develop thoughtful ordinances that protect public safety and quality of life before these projects move forward. Good planning takes time and local governments deserve the ability to make informed decisions.”

Already, WPXI has covered local communities that are taking steps to regulate data centers. Just last week, a Washington County community passed an ordinance to govern data center developments. Click here to read more.

Click here to read more about H.B. 2496.

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