Community in Washington County unanimously approves ordinance creating data center restrictions

SOUTH STRABANE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — After more than six months of public meetings, debate and opposition from residents, the South Strabane Township Board of Supervisors unanimously approved ordinances governing data center development Tuesday night.

More than 70 people packed a standing-room-only hearing and special voting meeting, where residents spent nearly two hours voicing concerns about the possibility of a large-scale data center being built in the township.

Vice Chair Jeff Bull sat down with Channel 11’s Cara Sapida and said the ordinances are the result of months of research aimed at protecting residents.

“This has been several months of detailed research that our taxpayers paid for to protect our citizens as best we can,” Bull said.

Bull said the township’s goal was not to prohibit development, but to establish regulations that would govern any future proposal.

“The goal was never to prevent development. In fact, according to municipal code, we have to allow for data centers,” Bull said. “We don’t have to allow for super-large data centers, but we are required to allow for data centers because it’s a use.”

The township also approved ordinances addressing noise and dust concerns associated with potential future development.

Many residents urged supervisors to adopt stricter requirements.

One of the most discussed provisions was the required setback from occupied homes. Township Solicitor Dennis Makel said the ordinance’s 1,500-foot setback is one of the largest in the state.

“Some residents wanted 2,500 feet. The property owner wanted 100. The supervisors chose to go with the same ordinance we hold the oil and gas business to,” Bull said.

The 1,400-acre property is owned by CNX Resources on Zediker Station Road near Interstate 79.

Township officials stressed that no formal data center proposal has been submitted and no specific project is currently under review.

A Pennsylvania watchdog organization known as the Data Center Accountability Coalition gave South Strabane’s ordinance a B+ rating before it was adopted. The group cited provisions including a 125% decommissioning bond, a $25 million insurance requirement, vibration standards and the 1,500-foot setback from homes.

Bull said if a data center is built, it will likely be on the larger side.

“There’s probably only one or two in the United States like they might want to put here. It’ll be a big one if and when they do, but there are guardrails and curbs in there to protect the residents.”

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