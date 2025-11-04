Pennsylvania man accused of threatening to kill member of Congress arrested outside senate building

WASHINGTON — A Pennsylvania man is in custody, accused of threatening to kill a member of Congress.
The U.S. Capitol Police says Richard Griffin, 43, was stopped by officers before he could get through a security screening at the Russell Senate Office Building.
The department says Griffin was on its be on the lookout bulletin, and has a history of emailing a Congressional office, various government officials and law enforcement agencies.
Investigators did not identify the member of Congress whom Griffin threatened.
Griffin is facing a charge of threats to do bodily harm, police say.
