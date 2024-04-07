Pennsylvania officials warning residents to look out for fake text messages from scammers

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. — State officials are warning the public about ongoing scam text messages.

The text claims recipients that they owe the Pennsylvania Turnpike toll money. They say they are from the “PA Turnpike Toll Services.”

The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission says the scam seems to be targeting E-Z Pass users.

It includes a link that will send people who click on it to a fake Pennsylvania Turnpike website. If you receive this link, you should not click on it.

Officials say it is a phishing scam.

The Turnpike does not use text messages to collect tolls.

Anyone who receives one of these texts can file a complaint with the FBI.

Click here to file a complaint.

