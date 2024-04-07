Solar Eclipse Forecast: Will Pittsburgh area skies be clear enough to see the partial eclipse?

PITTSBURGH — All eyes will be watching the skies for the partial solar eclipse on Monday. Unfortunately, the forecast may not be the best for eclipse viewing.

While the forecast may change as we get new updates, the latest trends show mostly cloudy skies for the Pittsburgh area as the partial eclipse begins around 2 p.m. Monday and reaches maximum eclipse around 3:17 p.m. But where that cloud cover forms in the sky will play an important role in what you can and cannot see.

There’s no question we’ll see clouds in the sky. But if the lower clouds exit just in time (most likely west and perhaps northwest of Pittsburgh), some of us may be able to see it. The Severe Weather Team 11 is closely watching the forecast as it continues to develop, and some of the late updates are starting to look more promising. A few breaks in the clouds could be possible around 3 p.m. onward, especially from Pittsburgh north and west toward Cleveland and possibly Erie.

Get the most up-to-the-minute forecast from Severe Weather Team 11 and learn more about the eclipse here.

