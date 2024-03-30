People walk the length of Gaza during protest in Pittsburgh, call for ceasefire

PITTSBURGH — People from all across the Pittsburgh area gathered to participate in a march in support of a ceasefire in Gaza.

Participants walked from the Islamic Center in Oakland to Schenley Plaza on Saturday. The distance between those two spots was around a mile and a half, which is the length of Gaza.

It was part of an ongoing international movement called the “Gaza Ceasefire Pilgrimage” which started in Australia. The protest in Pittsburgh was organized by the Friends of Sabeel North America. FOSNA said James Harris started the protest after feeling a sense of helplessness related to the violence.

The protesters were pushing for an enduring ceasefire and humanitarian aid for Palestinians, the release of both Israeli and Palestinian hostages and an end to the occupation of Gaza and the West Bank.

RELATED COVERAGE >>> UN top court orders Israel to open more land crossings for aid into Gaza

“It’s a loss of lives, of innocent lives. This is not a war, it’s very one-sided and people are standing up against that,” said Karim Alshurafa.

RELATED COVERAGE >>> Israel acknowledges troops killed 2 Palestinians after video captures shooting on a Gaza beach

RELATED COVERAGE >>>Doctors visiting a Gaza hospital are stunned by the war’s toll on Palestinian children

FOSNA says each step in the walk contained a prayer for every life taken since Hamas attacked Israel on October 7, including at least 1,200 Israelis, and 30,000 Palestinians.

Tents were set up at Schenley Plaza to represent the eight refugee camps in Gaza. Information about the city’s history and culture was also handed out.

Organizers say people of all faiths were welcome to come to the event.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group