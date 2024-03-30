Pennsylvania 19-year-old facing charges for driving John Deere Gator while impaired

WEST EARL, Pa. — Police in eastern Pennsylvania say a teenager is facing charges for driving a UTV while under the influence of alcohol earlier in March.

According to the West Earl Township Police Department, Lancaster County, officers saw a camouflaged John Deere Gator leave a Sheetz parking lot and turn onto Newport Road around 2:10 a.m. on March 17.

Since the driver didn’t use a turn signal and the gator was not registered, officers decided to conduct a traffic stop.

While investigating, police noticed the driver, identified as Nolan Weaver, 19, was exhibiting signs of alcohol impairment. After failing field sobriety tests, officers took Weaver to the police station, where he consented to a breath test. Police say the test showed Weaver had a blood alcohol concentration five times over the legal limit for a person underage.

Police say Weaver is facing several charges, including DUI-general impairment, DUI-minor and underage consumption of alcoholic beverages. He was released pending a court hearing.

