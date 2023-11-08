Local

Pepsi opens new Pittsburgh area distribution warehouse

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

PepsiCo Coraopolis Ribbon Cutting CEO PepsiCo Beverages North America CEO Kirk Tanner, North Division President Richard Glover, GM SVP John Reale and guests participate in ceremonial ribbon cutting for PBNA’s new distribution and satellite warehouse on Wednesday, November 1, 2023 in Coraopolis, PA. (Ed Rieker/AP Images for PepsiCo Beverages North America) (Ed Rieker/PepsiCo)

PITTSBURGH — Pepsi recently opened a new distribution and satellite warehouse in the Pittsburgh area.

The company held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the 150,000-square-foot building in Coraopolis last week. They say the building is built with growth in mind, with the potential to expand another 32,000 square feet and accommodate 300 employees.

Pepsi has ties to Pittsburgh dating back more than 65 years. They say this new facility is another way it continues to invest in the greater Pittsburgh metro area.

“At PepsiCo Beverages North America, we’re proud to invest and build for the future, across the North Division. With this new facility, we have upgraded our operation, providing a better experience for our team,” said Richard Glover, North Division President, PepsiCo Beverages North America. “We look forward to future growth and strengthening our relationships within this market.”

The facility currently distributes 10 million cases of Pepsi products each year, serving Allegheny, Butler, Beaver and Washington counties.

