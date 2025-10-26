Local

Person dead after overnight crash involving semi in Beaver County

By WPXI.com News Staff
A person is dead after a crash involving a semi truck in Beaver County overnight.

The crash happened after 2 a.m. on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Big Beaver near the New Castle Interchange.

Beaver County 911 dispatchers confirmed to Channel 11 that someone was killed in the crash. Their identity has not yet been released.

The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission is investigating.

